Moulana Azam Tariq Murder Case Adjourned Without Proceeding

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:12 PM

Moulana Azam Tariq murder case adjourned without proceeding

The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq was adjourned by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) without any proceedings on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The hearing of a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq was adjourned by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) without any proceedings on Tuesday.

The hearing was resumed in the court of ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the defense counsel sought adjournment due to unavailability of complete record of the case.

During the previous hearing, the court had recorded the statement of accused Mohsin Naqvi under section 342 Cr PC against the questionnaire provided to accused about the allegations leveled against him.

The court also ordered to complete the arguments in the next hearing at the statement of the accused.

Some 13 suspects were booked in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, who was gunned down by assailants in 2003 in the limits of Golra police station.

