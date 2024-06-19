Moulana Mirza Jan Dies
Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2024 | 12:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Moulana Mirza Jan, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Wana succumbs to his wound on Tuesday.
Moulana Mirza Jan was shot injured by unidentified assailants in Wana on Thursday. He was under treatment for his wounds in a local hospital.
Meanwhile, Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif has expressed grief over death of Moulana Mirza Jan and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Girls bodies Recovered in Pishin30 minutes ago
-
Bench & bar should play effective role in dispensation of speedy justice: Muqam1 hour ago
-
RGA announces readiness Madinah roads receive pilgrims1 hour ago
-
1.5 mln people benefited central tawaf initiative during hajj season: presidency religious affairs1 hour ago
-
Exceptional resources to be allocated for health, education: CM Bugti2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Mission remains vigilant during Mashair days, ensures pilgrims comfort2 hours ago
-
2 brothers killed in clash in neighbourhood2 hours ago
-
CD continues cleanliness operation on second day of Eid2 hours ago
-
144,688 animal wastes destroyed by CDA during Eid ul Azha days2 hours ago
-
5 killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Coalition govt partners can resolve issues through dialogue: Kundi2 hours ago
-
24-year old boy dies after falling from moving train2 hours ago