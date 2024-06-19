Moulana Mirza Jan dies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Moulana Mirza Jan, President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Wana succumbs to his wound on Tuesday.

Moulana Mirza Jan was shot injured by unidentified assailants in Wana on Thursday. He was under treatment for his wounds in a local hospital.

Meanwhile, Provincial Advisor to Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif has expressed grief over death of Moulana Mirza Jan and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.