Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar still lives in hearts of Turkiye people: Ambassador

Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday said that Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar had led the Khilafat Movement for the protection of an integrated Ottoman Empire, which was a symbol of the unity of Muslim Ummah due to which he and other leaders of Khilafat Movement still lived in the hearts of the nation of Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday said that Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar had led the Khilafat Movement for the protection of an integrated Ottoman Empire, which was a symbol of the unity of Muslim Ummah due to which he and other leaders of Khilafat Movement still lived in the hearts of the nation of Turkiye.

Addressing the Anniversary of Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he said Ali Brothers had put the founding stones for the long-lasting friendly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan.

He said the material and financial support by the Muslims of the Sub-Continent led by Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar had helped the Republic of Turkiye in the establishment of various institutions. He said that spirit of freedom, created by the Ali Brothers in the Muslims of the Sub-Continent, ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Acting President ICCI highlighted the contributions of Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar to create the spirit of freedom in the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and his role in the Khilafat Movement.

He said today Pakistan needed sincere leaders like Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar, to steer the country out of current economic challenges.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar had laid the foundation of friendly relations between Turkiye and Pakistan, which were still growing stronger day by day.

He said that Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar had raised a strong voice for the protection of Ottoman Empire and the Muslims of the Sub-Continent and thus brought the people of Turkiye and Pakistan even closer.

He said that Pakistan and Turkiye should commemorate his anniversary officially to recognize his role for the people of the two countries.

Dr. Abdul Basit, Chancellor, Preston University shed light on the multi-dimensional personality of Moulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar as a civil servant, journalist, activist, scholar, poet, freedom fighter, and a leader of Muslims.

He also highlighted the short and long-term impact of the Khilafat Movement, which ultimately led to the development of the two-nation theory and the creation of Pakistan.