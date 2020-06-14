UrduPoint.com
Moulana Naeem Akhtar Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The religious scholar and chief of Jamia Arabia Riaz-ul-Uloom, Moulana Naeem Akhtar has passed away here late Saturday night.

He was laid to rest in a local graveyard near Lalo Lashari, Kali Mori on Sunday morning.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayer held at Jamia Riazul Uloom.

The participants on the occasion expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Moulana Naeem Akhtar and termed his death irreparable loss for the people of Hyderabad.

