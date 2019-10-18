UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moulana Politics Is For Personal Interests:Fasial Javed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Moulana politics is for personal interests:Fasial Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Friday said that the chief Jamiat Ulema-e islam (F) Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had been enjoying the power corridor as coalition partner of previous governments for his personal interests.

Talking to a private news channel, he said if the present government offer him a power in the parliament, he would not lead the Azadi March and added the JUI-F just wanted to get benefits from the government nothing else.

He said in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Prime Minister Imran Khan played his role as the ambassador of the Muslims and Kashmir.

Senator said, there was no harm to hold peaceful protest demonstration but anyone found involved in creating in law and order situation the action would be taken against such elements, he added.

He said the aimless mission of Moulana would not resolve any issue.

To a question about PTI popularity graph in the current scenario he said popularity graph of Imran Khan among the masses was rising day by day.

He said the present government under the leadership of Imran Khan has controlled the current deficit and safe the country from bankruptcy.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest United Nations Law And Order Parliament Azadi March Lead Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

US Ready to Expand Defense Sales, Cooperation With ..

1 minute ago

RT Says Facebook Hides Broadcaster's Russian Kitch ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says Turkey Back to 'Full Pause' in Syria Mi ..

1 minute ago

Catalonia Mired in Pro-Independence Protests Over ..

1 minute ago

Guterres Demands Accountability for Mosque Bombers ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.