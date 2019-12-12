Mound Dillu Roy: maiden archaeological excavation to begin in Jan 2020

(@imziishan)

An archaeological excavation at Mound Dillu Roy, a Buddhist-era site in Dera Ghazi Khan district, is expected to begin from mid-Jan 2020 for the first time ever under an ongoing Rs 17.323 million project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :An archaeological excavation at Mound Dillu Roy, a Buddhist-era site in Dera Ghazi Khan district, is expected to begin from mid-Jan 2020 for the first time ever under an ongoing Rs 17.323 million project.

The first component of the project i.e. construction of 6,400-foot long boundary wall to keep the site guarded against private persons' interventions was almost 90 per cent complete while the second component i.e. the archaeological exploration would be carried out by the department's only archaeologist Muhammad Hassan, who is the In-charge of Harappa museum, In-charge Archaeology Department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP on Thursday.

"We can expect important discoveries of antiquities from the second century AD to 16th century AD," said archaeologist Hassan while talking to APP. He said that normally an excavation programme is completed in 45 days to two months but the duration can vary depending on the site. "We do it in a scientific way," said the archaeologist, who has many research papers and books on archaeology to his credit.

The process of excavation had to begin much earlier, but could not be started due to Hassan's unavailability due to an accident. "We will dig deeper to the last layer of soil to see which period and centuries old culture it points to," Hassan added.

The site is located exactly on the border line of Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts. Major part of around 480-kanal site falls in district Dera Ghazi Khan and only three-kanal in tahsil Jampur of district Rajanpur.

A sum of Rs 10 million was utilised in fiscal year 2017-18 for construction of boundary wall; however, later the contractor went into litigation to challenge tax levies, leaving the wall incomplete. However, In-charge Multan archaeology said they were in talks with the contractor to complete the remaining almost 10 per cent work.

He said that remaining Rs 7 million would be utilised in 2019-20 to complete the project in all respects.

Ghulam Muhammad said the site was notified as protected in Feb 1964. A study carried out on the site and the ancient objects recovered so far revealed it was occupied by the Buddhists in the Scytho-Parthian period dating back to the 1st century BC to 2nd century AC.

It lies 2.5 miles north-west of tahsil Jampur and consists of two mounds, roughly 100-150 feet apart. The larger one measuring 1460x800x15 feet marks the site of the city and the smaller one about 380 feet North-South, 950-foot East-West has been identified as the remains of a fort.

Both the mounds have been dug by the local farmers and have thus exposed the plan of houses and streets. The mud brick walls have escaped complete destruction. Some of the walls with traces of mud plaster stand as high as 12 feet. At certain places, complete plan of rooms is traceable which varies from 5x5 feet to 15-10 feet. The study of the deep trenches dug by farmers has revealed two building period of the city.

The surface finds from Dillu Roy included a wide range of pottery, painted stamped, incised and sherds with applique decoration.

A few pottery mould with flower and leaf motifs have also been recovered. Other finds included sling balls, dabbers, oil lamps, spoon handles, terracotta wheels and animal figurines.

The specimens of bottle-necked sprinkles with curved flange and conical knob at the top are quite similar in all respects to the types recovered from the Scytho-Parthian levels of Banbhore, Taxila and Pitalkora (India) and they may be dated to 1st century BC to 2nd century AC.

The moulding representation of acanthus foliage, lotus petals and sunflowers carved in the most naturalistic style and burnt bricks decorated with flower and geometrical designs are all the characteristic representation of Buddhist culture.

Moreover, a terracotta object having circular umbrellas seems to represent a miniature Stupa.

A fragment of a plaque of red sand depicting a lady with high head dress and wearing ear-rings and a sculpture in white lime stone appears to be of a `Buddhisattva' wearing `Dhoti' and holding a `kamandali' (small bucket).

All these articles found from Mound Dillu Roy surface have been kept at the store of Harappa museum. However, Hassan said, more important finds from Gupta period, Kushan period, Ghauri period, Ghaznavid and other periods were expected once the team of 8-10 professionals equipped with relevant tools and gadgets embark on their first official excavation of mound Dillu Roy from mid Jan 2020.