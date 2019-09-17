UrduPoint.com
Mound Kills Four Nomad Shepherds

Tue 17th September 2019

Mound kills four nomad shepherds

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :At least four people were killed when a mound fell on a road in Kagul Darra, Drazanda tehsil, Dera IsmailKhan on Tuesday.

According to police, Soon after the incident, local people and Assistant Commissioner Darazanda Samiullah along with heavy machinery reached at the site and recovered the bodies.

They shifted the bodies to hospital.

The deceased were said to be nomads and relaxing under shade of the hill. Several sheep and goats were also buried alive under the heap of mud. The deceased belonged to Safi and Dotani tribes.

 Rescue teams started removing the debris from the road to clear for traffic.

