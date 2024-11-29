Mount Everest Climber Asad Ali Memon Inspires SAU Students
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Asad Ali Memon, the first Sindhi youth to climb Mount Everest and a global icon in mountaineering, attended an awareness seminar at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam. During a session with students, he shared his journey and achievements, leaving a lasting impact.
The seminar, organized by Sindh Integrated Emergency Health Services (SIEHS), was hosted at the Gender Resource Center of SAU under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar.
Addressing the audience as a motivational speaker, Asad Ali Memon highlighted his remarkable accomplishments and emphasized the significance of determination and relentless effort in achieving goals. “To achieve any objective, one must exhibit dedication, hard work and make countless sacrifices,” he stated.
Asad shared how he set life goals at an early age and worked persistently to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents.
Having already scaled the highest summits on five continents, he revealed his plans to climb Mount Vinson in Antarctica within the next ten days. Upon completing this feat, he will become the first Asian youth to accomplish this extraordinary milestone. During the seminar, Asad also answered students' questions in detail, motivating them with his insightful responses.
The event was attended by the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and SIEHS Zonal Manager Bansi Malhi. They addressed the gathering and underscored the importance of perseverance, leadership and self-belief.
