Mount Everest climber Asad Memon calls on Sports Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Asad Ali Memon, the first mountaineer from Sindh to climb Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, called on the Provincial Caretaker Minister for Sports, Culture, and Labor, Dr. Syed Junaid Ali Shah, here at the Minister's office on Thursday.

The minister encouraged Asad Memon and also assured him of all possible support for the facilities required by the youth of Sindh in connection with mountaineering.

On the occasion, Asad Ali Memon also presented his photograph taken during mountaineering on Mount Everest to the minister of sports.