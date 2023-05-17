UrduPoint.com

Mountain Bike Summer Festival On June 23

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman on Wednesday said that the first Mountain Bike Summer Festival will be held at Kidney Hill Park on June 23 for students of public and private schools to improve their biking on mountain paths

He said this while addressing a function organized in connection with the Mountain Biking Summer Festival at KMC sports Complex.

He said that realizing the concept of making inner paths in Kidney Hill Park, the festival will provide the schoolchildren with an opportunity to improve their skills in biking on mountain paths from professionals. KMC Parks and playgrounds are open to schools and can be used for healthy recreational activities, he said.

Dr Rahman said, "There is only one percent of greenery in Karachi which is a big challenge for us, but if you look at Kidney Hill, you will not believe that there can be such a green place in Karachi where more than 0.2 million trees have been planted.

This 62-acre park was a target of encroachment in the past, which has been cleared and a spacious park has been built here." KMC welcomes the participants in the cycling event organized at Kidney Hill Park and they will be provided with all kinds of facilities, he said that we have to not only plant trees but also take care of them because if you don't do it, even the dense gardens become desolate like civilizations.

Neighborhood board is being formed to monitor Kidney Hill Park as all living things demand our attention, he said that the Mountain Bike Festival will provide the best entertainment to the schoolchildren of Karachi during the summer holidays and this event is supported by Private Schools Management Association and Health and Physical education & Sports Sciences, University of Karachi.

Mountain biking is popular all over the world and now Karachi is also joining the cities of the world where this facility will be available at a very suitable place like Kidney Hill.

