Mountain conservation is vital for economic development: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the youth shall be sensitised to take care of the Pakistani mountains that are second to none

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the youth shall be sensitised to take care of the Pakistani mountains that are second to none.

She made these remarks while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 9th Pakistan Mountain Festival here on Thursday.Mountaineering and tourism can bring much awaited prosperity and economic development to thenorthern parts of the country.

The hardworking natives of the mountains are the custodians of theindigenous knowledge, folklore and culture.She said we have unmatchable mountains for high altitude trekking and scenic attractions, landscapesand lakes to enthuse the foreign tourists.

The government has relaxed the visa policy for the foreigntourists to enhance the tourism influx.The minister said provision of alternate energy to the mountain communities would decrease pressureon the mountain forests.

They also be sensitised to protect their resources from the exploiters of thenatural resources. Poverty is another reason for the mountain communities to lagging behind. Weneed to have integrated and comprehensive plans to combatting the climate challenge, poverty anddisaster risk reduction.