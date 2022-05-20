Mountain Cycling off-road competition on June 4

District Administration, Chakwal, in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, would organize an off-road mountain cycling competition to involve youngsters in healthy activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :District Administration, Chakwal, in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, would organize an off-road mountain cycling competition to involve youngsters in healthy activities.

According to the Commissioner's office spokesman, the competition would start from DC Office, Chakwal on June 4 at 6 a.m. and culminate at Dharabi dam.

The aspirant participants were asked to register themselves free of cost with the DC Office, Chakwal before June 4.