Mountain Cycling off-road competition on June 4

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :District Administration, Chakwal, in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, would organize an off-road mountain cycling competition to involve youngsters in healthy activities.

According to the Commissioner's office spokesman, the competition would start from DC office Chakwal on June 4 at 6 am and would culminate at the Dharabi dam. Therefore, the aspirant participants were asked to register themselves free of cost with the DC office Chakwal before June 4.