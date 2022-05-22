Mountain Cycling Off-road Competition On June 4
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :District Administration, Chakwal, in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, would organize an off-road mountain cycling competition to involve youngsters in healthy activities.
According to the Commissioner's office spokesman, the competition would start from DC office Chakwal on June 4 at 6 am and would culminate at the Dharabi dam. Therefore, the aspirant participants were asked to register themselves free of cost with the DC office Chakwal before June 4.