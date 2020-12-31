UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mountain Demarcation Dispute To Be Resolved Soon: DC Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mountain demarcation dispute to be resolved soon: DC Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) ::Tehsil Barang Kamal Dara Jirga Committee Members Meet Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao and discussed in detail the mountain demarcation dispute between Kamal Dara and Asil Targaun tribes.

District Police Officer Shehzada Kokab Farooq was also present on the occasion during the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao while talking to the members of the Jirga committee said that the role of the esteemed leaders of Tehsil Barang is ideal in maintaining the atmosphere of peace.

He assured to resolve the mountain demarcation dispute between Kamal Dara and Asil Targaun tribes as soon as possible. Kamal Dara Jirga Committee members thank Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao.

Related Topics

Police Jirga

Recent Stories

Police arrested 14 people for taking part in attac ..

22 minutes ago

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

28 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

58 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

1 hour ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

1 hour ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.