Mountain demarcation dispute to be resolved soon: DC Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) ::Tehsil Barang Kamal Dara Jirga Committee Members Meet Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao and discussed in detail the mountain demarcation dispute between Kamal Dara and Asil Targaun tribes.

District Police Officer Shehzada Kokab Farooq was also present on the occasion during the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao while talking to the members of the Jirga committee said that the role of the esteemed leaders of Tehsil Barang is ideal in maintaining the atmosphere of peace.

He assured to resolve the mountain demarcation dispute between Kamal Dara and Asil Targaun tribes as soon as possible. Kamal Dara Jirga Committee members thank Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao.