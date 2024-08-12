Mountaineer Murad Sadpara Tragically Passes Away
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara, who was spearheading a noble initiative to clean up the majestic K-2, has tragically lost his life after suffering severe injuries during his descent from Broad Peak, the Broad Peak Rescue Team has confirmed on Monday.
The rescue team, which left the base camp earlier today, has reached Camp One and confirmed Sadpara' s death, private news channels reported.
Murad Sadpara, an experienced mountaineer, was critically injured at Camp 1 when a stone struck his head. Despite his injuries, he was waiting for rescuers to find him. The Pakistan Army swiftly responded by deploying four expert mountaineers to the base camp to assist in the rescue mission.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of the rescuers, Sadpara succumbed to his injuries before help could reach him. The rescue team is now focused on bringing his body back to the base camp.
Murad Sadpara was known for his mountaineering achievements, including the successful summiting of Nanga Parbat twice. His passing is a significant loss to the mountaineering community in Pakistan and around the world.
As the nation grieves the loss of one of its bravest climbers, his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of mountaineers.
The mountaineering community will remember Murad Sadpara for his passion, bravery, and contributions to the world of high-altitude climbing.
