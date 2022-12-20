UrduPoint.com

Mountaineer Sajid Sadpara Calls On Punjab CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:53 PM

The famous mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM appreciated Sajid Ali Sadpara's mountaineering skills and announced a grant of Rs1.5 million for the K2 clean-up campaign. Sajid Ali Sadpara had brought laurels home by scaling without oxygen. Brave youths like Sajid Ali Sadpara are an asset of the nation as mountain climbing is a sport of courageous youth and I pray for his further successes, he said. The CM assured to support the K2 clean-up campaign to protect the natural beauty and noted that mountains are also affected by climate change.

Sajid Ali Sadpara appreciated the support of CM for promoting the mountaineering and K2 clean-up campaign and added that waste would be removed from camp 4 to the base camp.

A campaign was being started in collaboration with local and international mountaineers to clean the K2 to promote international mountaineering; he added and thanked Parvez Elahi for the grant.

It may be added that 24-year-old mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has scaled the K2 twice without oxygen and is a first Pakistani to scale the Manaslu Peak in Nepal. He also enjoys the honor of reaching Gasherbrum 1 Peak in three-and-a-half days.

Former principal secretary GM Sikandar and mountaineer Muhammad Ali were also present.

