UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mountaineer Sirbaz Feted For Everest Ascent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:48 PM

Mountaineer Sirbaz feted for Everest ascent

The successful ascent of Mount Everest by Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan was feted at a reception here by Serena Hotels on Wednesday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The successful ascent of Mount Everest by Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan was feted at a reception here by Serena Hotels on Wednesday evening.

Sirbaz on May 12 summitted the world's tallest peak as part of "Mission 14", his quest to scale all 14 peaks over 8,000m around the world.

At the event, the phenomenal journey of Sirbaz Khan was highlighted and celebrated.

Hailing from Hunza, he began climbing as a mountain guide and kitchen crew member with international climbing expeditions for over 11 years before becoming a professional mountaineer. The most remarkable thing about his expeditions is that he tends to use no supplemental oxygen, which is a testament to his grit and talent.

Serena Hotels has been sponsoring Sirbaz on his expeditions under its Adventure Diplomacy community initiative that aims to encourage and support adventure sports in the Pakistan. Under this banner, Serena Hotels regularly sponsors a number of adventure sports, including high altitude marathons, jeep rallies, skiing and mountaineering activities.

"This feat is a source of great pride for Pakistan and for Serena Hotels.

Pakistani mountaineers have tremendous potential, however in order to achieve their lofty ambitions they need a supportive environment, for which we all must play our role," said Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels South and Central Asia.

"I am proud of raising Pakistan's flag on top of the world, for which I thank Allah Almighty. This is not the success of one individual, it is due to the support of the whole team including the high and low altitude porters, cooks, helpers and everyone from mountaineering community of Pakistan," said Sirbaz.

He also appreciated his teammate in the expedition, Shehroze Kashif, who became the youngest Pakistani to scale Mt. Everest at 19 years of age.

Sirbaz summited Mt. Everest just 26 days after becoming the first Pakistani along with Abdul Joshi to ascend Mt. Annapurna, the tenth highest peak in the world, also in Nepal. His previous summits include Lhotse (8,516m) and Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal and K2, Nanga Parbat (8,126m) and Broad Peak (8,051m) in Pakistan.

He dedicated his Mission-14 to the memory of his mentor and companion, Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who perished during a climbing expedition on K-2 earlier this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Guide Nepal Muhammad Ali May Event All From Top Jeep Asia

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

51 minutes ago

COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Cuts Deaths 20% in Hos ..

3 minutes ago

ICAO Says Expects Report on Ryanair Incident at Co ..

3 minutes ago

Ehsas Programme to support unhealthy schools child ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations o ..

7 minutes ago

Putin Questions US Position to Speak on Human Righ ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.