Mountaineering Institute in Shigar gets green light: Rs. 970m project approved to boost tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has endorsed a Rs. 970.51 million project for the establishment of a Mountaineering Institute in Shigar to promote tourism and adventure sports in the region.

The decision was made during the 3rd meeting of the Standing Committee, held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, MNA.

The proposed institute, part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2025-26, aims to develop skilled mountaineers, rock climbers, and tourism industry professionals.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan informed the Committee that the project would play a pivotal role in enhancing the tourism industry in Gilgit-Baltistan, a region known for its breathtaking landscapes and mountaineering potential.

The Committee unanimously recommended the approval of the project, recognizing its potential to attract both national and international adventure enthusiasts.

During the meeting, the Ministry also briefed the Committee on the observance of key days related to the Kashmir issue, including Kashmir Solidarity Day (February 5), Youm-e-Istehsal (August 5), and Black Day (October 27). These events are marked annually with solidarity walks, extensive media coverage, and participation from leaders across Pakistan, including those from the Hurriyat Conference.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of these observances in keeping the Kashmir issue alive on both national and international platforms.

The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to advocate for the Kashmir cause.

These efforts include raising the issue in joint communiques with international leaders, such as the recent visit of the President of Türkiye, and observing Kashmir-related days in Pakistani missions abroad.

The Committee appreciated these initiatives and stressed the need for continued international engagement on the matter.

The Committee also decided to invite the Secretaries of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to its next meeting to discuss their respective development projects in detail.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, including Tahir Iqbal, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry (via Zoom), Abdul Qadir Khan, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Farukh Khan, and Riaz Ul Haq. Engr. Amir Muqam, the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, along with senior officials from the Ministries of Kashmir Affairs, Planning and Development, and Foreign Affairs, were also present.