Mountaineers Awarded Prizes For Scaling Falak Sar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Mountaineers awarded prizes for scaling Falak Sar

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday awarded certificates of appreciation to young mountaineers Syed Zeeshan Umar and Nauman Khalil from Swat for climbing the highest peak in Swat.

The young mountaineers met Commissioner Malakand Division at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif.

The Commissioner termed the achievement of young mountaineers as an honor for Swat district and assured to provide all kinds of support to the young mountaineers.

He said the growing trend of mountaineering among the youth will play an important role in the promotion of healthy activities.

Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan also presented cheques of 50 thousand rupees each to young mountaineers. It is pertinent to mention here that Syed Zeeshan Umar and Noman Khalil accomplished the expedition of mountain climbing of Falak Sar, the highest mountain peak in Swat district, on a self-help basis.

