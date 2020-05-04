UrduPoint.com
Mountains Force To Establish To Counter Proclaimed Offenders: Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

Mountains Force to establish to counter proclaimed offenders: official

Gilgit Baltistan Police have decided to establish mountain force to counter proclaim offenders and terror activities in the mountain area

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Police have decided to establish mountain force to counter proclaim offenders and terror activities in the mountain area.

A senior official of Gilgit Baltistan police department on Monday said that a plan against proclaim offenders had been prepared which would be finalised in a high level meeting very soon.

The newly proposed force would be deputed in mountain areas for monitoring terror and other unlawful activities, and for this job the faculty of horses would be provided to mountain police, official added.

The police received information that proclaimed offenders were using the mountains and forest areas for their targets and unlawful activities, therefore, this most important step would bring more peace in the region

