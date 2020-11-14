UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mountains, Hilly Areas Of KP Receive First Winter Snowfall

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Mountains, hilly areas of KP receive first winter snowfall

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::First snow fall and rain spell of this winter started at mountains and hilly areas of the province late on Friday.

Several areas received rain which is expected to continue for two days during this weekend.

After a long dry spell, a westerly start affecting different parts of western, north-western and northern parts of the country on Friday night and early Saturday morning, resulting in the first rain and snow of this winter season.

According to reports, snowfall has started in the mountainous regions of Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Chitral, Swat, Waziristan and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with rain in plains or on lower elevations.

Rain and snow is also being witnessed in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan where elections are scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) which shows that harsh weather condition may affect the polling process in the region.

Meanwhile, north-western Balochistan, including Quetta and Chaman, started receiving rain of varying intensity since late Friday night while light snowfall was being witnessed on Khojak Pass.

Similarly, Islamabad too experienced drizzle/light rain.

However, rain and thunderstorm is predicted in the Federal capital during the next 48 hours. On the other hand, upper and central Punjab – including the smog-ridden Lahore – will also start receiving from Saturday with an increase in intensity on Saturday night and on Sunday.

Earlier, Met office had predicted that the westerly would grip the western and upper part of the country on Friday and persist until Monday morning. It was Upper Dir where the highest amount of rain – 22 millimetres – was recorded during the last 24 hours.

According to Met office, rain, thunderstorm and snow on mountains is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi Division, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north-western Balochistan.

Plain areas of central Punjab may also receive light rain.

On Sunday, rain, thunderstorm and snow on mountains will lash at Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meteorological department also confirmed that there was snowfall in different parts of Chitral, Upper Dir and Mansehra and even in the Orakzai Tribal District.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Swat Mansehra Chaman Rawalpindi Chitral Dir Upper Dir Kohistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari wishes happy Diwali to her Hindu fri ..

15 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister to Go to US on Sunda ..

2 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Minister Meets With Russi ..

2 minutes ago

All preparation finalized for GB elections

2 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Plotter of Kabul University T ..

2 minutes ago

Farooq Sattar tests positive for Coronavirus

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.