Mounted police patrolling restarts in Cantt areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The olden, mounted police patrolling restarted in Cantonment areas of Peshawar the other day providing a sense of extra security to the people who witnessed attentive police contingent riding powerful horses to cope with any situation.

SSP Operation Peshawar Cantt said the past tradition of mounted patrolling has been reintroduced in the cantonment areas of Peshawar to provide maximum security to the dwellers. This tradition, he said, remained a part of our past policing.

Initially, he said two contingent of mounted patrolling with four horses each would patrol the cantonment areas. The step, he said, would ensure the presence of police near to its people, besides adding a novel look to the policing.