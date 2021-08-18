UrduPoint.com

Mourners From Across Sindh Participates In Shama-e-Gul Procession In Rohri

Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning a procession, in Rohri on late night of Tursday to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Thousands of mourners from all over Sindh participated in a mourning a procession, in Rohri on late night of Tursday to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Strict security measures had been adopted throughout the route of the procession to prevent any untoward incident.

Thousands of mourners from different parts of Sindh had reached Rohri, where they remained busy in mourning throughout the night between 8th and 9th Muharram.

In early morning on Wednesday, the mourning procession started from Masjid Shah-i-Iraq in the Karbala ground.

Strict security measures were adopted throughout the town to prevent any untoward incident. Walk-through gates were installed on the route of the procession and the mourners were allowed to join the procession after passing through the gates.

