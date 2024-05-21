Mourning day observed in KP over martyrdom of Iranian President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As per the instruction of the government, the mourning day was observed on Tuesday across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mourn the martyrdom of the Iranian President and other dignitaries in an incident of helicopter crash.

On the day, the national flag was kept at half-mast to express solidarity with the bereaved families and the government and people of Iran over the national tragedy. However, all government offices and educational institutions remained open.