Open Menu

Mourning Day Observed In KP Over Martyrdom Of Iranian President

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Mourning day observed in KP over martyrdom of Iranian President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As per the instruction of the government, the mourning day was observed on Tuesday across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mourn the martyrdom of the Iranian President and other dignitaries in an incident of helicopter crash.

On the day, the national flag was kept at half-mast to express solidarity with the bereaved families and the government and people of Iran over the national tragedy. However, all government offices and educational institutions remained open.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iran All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024

2 hours ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

12 hours ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

12 hours ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

12 hours ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

12 hours ago
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

12 hours ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

12 hours ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

12 hours ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

12 hours ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

12 hours ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan