Mourning: National flag hoists at half-mast on South Punjab secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :National flag was hoisted at half-mast on Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, due to national mourning on passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The government has declared three days of mourning on the death of UAE President and Services and General Administration Department, Punjab has issued a notification to fly national flag at half-mast in solidarity with the people of UAE, said a news release issued here.