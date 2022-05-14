UrduPoint.com

Mourning: National Flag Hoists At Half-mast On South Punjab Secretariat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 01:53 PM

Mourning: National flag hoists at half-mast on South Punjab secretariat

National flag was hoisted at half-mast on Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, due to national mourning on passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :National flag was hoisted at half-mast on Additional Chief Secretary, South Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, due to national mourning on passing away of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The government has declared three days of mourning on the death of UAE President and Services and General Administration Department, Punjab has issued a notification to fly national flag at half-mast in solidarity with the people of UAE, said a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Punjab UAE Government

Recent Stories

Two illegal colonies sealed in faisalabad

Two illegal colonies sealed in faisalabad

24 seconds ago
 China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host du ..

China withdraws as 2023 football Asian Cup host due to pandemic

26 seconds ago
 1,200 bags urea seized

1,200 bags urea seized

27 seconds ago
 PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community ..

PTI's forced public meeting in Christian community's ground highly shameful: Saa ..

13 minutes ago
 Public Financial Management Act will become law th ..

Public Financial Management Act will become law this year: Jhagra

14 minutes ago
 India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more de ..

India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.