Mourning on fire held in memory of martyrs of Karbala

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :In memory of the supreme sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala, traditional mourning on fire (Aag ka Matam) was held at Tando Jehanian area on Tuesday night (8th Muharam).

Amid strict security measures, several faithful mourned while walking across the heated pathway specially made for the traditional azadari. Hundreds of mourners were also present on the occasion.

SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh and ASP Cantt Ahmed Chaudhry visited Tando Jehanian and reviewed security measures and held meetings with organizers of the traditional azadari event which has been practiced for many years.

Another mourning on fire (Aag ka Matam) was held at "Rashid Shah Jo Pir" at Nasim Nagar, Qasimabad where an innocent girl offered prayer on the fire path and several faithful mourned by walking on fire.