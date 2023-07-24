Open Menu

Mourning Procession Ends Peacefully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The mourning procession of the fifth Muharram al-Haram in Mardan ended peacefully after entering the main Imambargah amid heavy police security

The security arrangements were supervised by District Police Chief Najibur Rehman along with SP Operation Rokhanzeb.

Apart from the district police, Pak Army troops, Rescue 1122, WSSCM and representatives of other administrative departments also performed their respective services on this occasion.

DPO Mardan appreciated the services of Police officers and jawans for their good performance.

He also lauded the services and role of other government departments in performing their duty.

