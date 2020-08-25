Mourning processions continue peacefully in Dera Ismail Khan

A series of mourning gathering is going on in Imambargahs of Dera Ismail Khan district during Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) ::A series of mourning gathering is going on in Imam bargahs of Dera Ismail Khan district during Muharram.

Addressing the believers at the main Imambargah in Dera city, Zakirain said that more we thank the government, the less it is. The mourning of martyrs is going on all over the country during Muharram and the government is concerned about our health and safety.

It is our duty to fully comply with the SOPs. "We are also very grateful to Dera Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair, DPO Hafiz Wahid Mahmood for providing full security to the mourning gatherings in the district.

Zakirian said that maintaining the atmosphere of inter-Muslim unity, brotherhood and fraternity is also an important requirement of the time.

They lauded DPO Dera, DSP City, SHO for ensuring foolproof security arrangements.