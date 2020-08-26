UrduPoint.com
Mourning Processions Held In Sukkur Region

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

With the start of 6th Muharram-ul-Harram, big gatherings of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions have been started in Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur and other areas placing more responsibility to law enforcement agencies to be vigilant in order to avert any untoward incident during next four days till Youm-e-Ashur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :With the start of 6th Muharram-ul-Harram, big gatherings of Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions have been started in Khairpur, Sukkur, Shikarpur and other areas placing more responsibility to law enforcement agencies to be vigilant in order to avert any untoward incident during next four days till Youm-e-Ashur.

Besides two big gathering of Lal area of old Sukkur around two dozens mourning processions of Zuljina (Masjid Maatam) were taken out from different parts of Sukkur, Old Sukkur, Khairpur and Rohri.

The gatherings of Mehndi Hazrat Qasim (RA) are being held on Thursday night at old Sukkur and Markazi Imam Bargah Imambargah, Ghareeb Abad Sukkur.

On 7th of Muharram, the gathering of Mehndi Hazrat Qasim (RA) will be held at Karbala Mola Road after Assar prayers while in the night, the mourning procession of Hazrat Abbas (RA) will be taken out from Imam Bargah Hussaini under the banner of Anjuman-e-Abbas which after meandering throuh its traditional routes, terminate near Rohri.

The same night, the female mourning procession will also be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah which after marching on its traditional routes and stopover at Qarbala Mola.

