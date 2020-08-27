UrduPoint.com
Mourning Processions Held Peacefully

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

Mourning processions held peacefully

The seven Muharram mourning processions held peacefully through traditional routes across district here Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The seven Muharram mourning processions held peacefully through traditional routes across district here Thursday.

DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal while talking to media men has said that traditional routes of mourning processions were scanned time and again to ensure security to the participants.

He said that around six hundred police personnel are deployed to keep the mourners procession move securely.

DPO added that Army can be called at short notice if required for security of mourners. Moreover, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal has also inspected routes of mourning processions.

More Stories From Pakistan

