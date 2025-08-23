Mourning processions held under tight security

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Sargodha police implemented comprehensive security arrangements for the processions and Majalis held in observance of the Shahadat Day of Hazrat Imam Hassan (AS).

According to a police spokesperson, over 1,000 personnel were deployed to provide a tight security cover for mourners.

The main procession began at Block No. 07 and concluded at Block No. 19, at the Central Imam Bargah Hussainia.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shuaib Ashraf, personally monitored the security arrangements during the mourning processions.

The spokesperson added that the processions were closely monitored through CCTV cameras, and metal detectors were used to enhance security at key points.

