Mourning Processions Held Under Tight Security
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Sargodha police implemented comprehensive security arrangements for the processions and Majalis held in observance of the Shahadat Day of Hazrat Imam Hassan (AS).
According to a police spokesperson, over 1,000 personnel were deployed to provide a tight security cover for mourners.
The main procession began at Block No. 07 and concluded at Block No. 19, at the Central Imam Bargah Hussainia.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shuaib Ashraf, personally monitored the security arrangements during the mourning processions.
The spokesperson added that the processions were closely monitored through CCTV cameras, and metal detectors were used to enhance security at key points.
Recent Stories
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on World Food Programme Humani ..
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 57
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC hears public complaints4 minutes ago
-
Minister praises CM Punjab’s unmatched vision in overcoming monsoon chaos, delivering merit-based ..4 minutes ago
-
Revival of Cotton is national duty: Secretary Agriculture4 minutes ago
-
Clinic on Wheels inspected4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army organizes free medical camp in Haripur4 minutes ago
-
Mourning processions held under tight security4 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police arrested proclaimed offender wanted in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
14 arrested; arms, drugs seized4 minutes ago
-
Minister greets Pakistani team for winning Ice Hockey Championship4 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad SITE traders meet HESCO Chief Executive Officer,14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves 68pc target of planting trees under Green Pakistan Program14 minutes ago
-
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days24 minutes ago