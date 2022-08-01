Mourning processions, Majalis held

After the beginning of the month of Muharram-ul- Haram, the series of processions and Majalis were held on Monday night during which seven mourning processions were brought out from different areas of the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :After the beginning of the month of Muharram-ul- Haram, the series of processions and Majalis were held on Monday night during which seven mourning processions were brought out from different areas of the city.

Seven processions of Zul-Jinnah were brought out from different areas of the city and Majlis were also organized.

According to Abdul Sattar Daras, chief organizer of Azadar Coordination Committee, Zul-Jinah processions were brought out from Gurungar, Khai Road, Gadi Khata, Hirabad, Hussainabad, Latifabad and other areas and culminated at the same "Pir" from where these has started the journey amid tight security.

A prayer was also offered on this occasion and Niaz was distributed among the mourners.