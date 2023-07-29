Mourning processions of 10th Muharram conclude peacefully

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram, was observed in the district on Saturday with due solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In this regard, mourning processions were taken out from various parts of the city and concluded peacefully amid strict security arrangements put in place by the police and district administration.

Regional Police Officer Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi and Commissioner Dera Division Zafarul islam personally monitored all the mourning processions through drones and CCTV cameras in the monitoring and control room set up for Muharram in the Range CTD Office.

The largest 'Tazia' was taken out from the Imambargah Bammu Shah while other 'Tazia' processions appeared from different Imambargahs and 'Thalas.

Similarly, the main Ashura "Zul-Jinah" procession was taken out from Imambargah 'Chah Syed Munawar' and concluded at 'Kotli Imam Hussain' after passing through its traditional routes.

The various small processions of 'Tazia' and 'Zul-Jinah' also joined this procession on different points of its route and The main procession reached 'Kotli Imam Hussain where the mourners performed Zuhrain prayer and later mourners dispersed peacefully.

The mourners, people of all age groups and children, were reciting Noha-Khwani on the routes.

The 'Sabeels' of different soft drinks were also arranged on almost all the routes of the Ashura processions.

Besides, the Ashura processions were also taken out in other tehsils of the district including Kulachi, Paharpur and Prova.

In total, 194 small and big processions were taken out in addition to 642 majalis which were held across the district till Ashura.

The traffic remained suspended on the routes of processions while a complete ban was imposed not only on pillion riding but on the use of motorcycles for Muharram 9th and 10th in the city. Moreover, the mobile phone services also remained suspended on Ashura day as part of security measures.

According to the police spokesman, the district had been divided into four zones and eight sectors with deploying as many as 7774 police personnel at various places under a security plan to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-haram in the district.

Police personnel were also deployed on the routes of the procession besides ensuring monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Besides, checking points were set up at 100 different places, including the entry and exit points.

Different streets were sealed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) swept the routes before and after the passage of processions.

The senior officials of police and the district administration visited various places and procession routes to review security arrangements and monitor the situation to ensure peace and order in the district.