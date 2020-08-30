Mourning processions of Muharram-ul-Haram ended peacefully

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Amidst tight security, the major mourning procession of Muharram-ul-Haram taken out on Sunday culminated at Imambargah Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khwani after passing through traditional routes amid tight security.

The procession was taken out in the afternoon from Imambargah Bawa Fazal Hussain at Yakkatoot area of the city.

A large number of mourners holding Alams and thumping their chests paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions for their sacrifices and martyrdom.

The procession passed through scheduled routes of Yakka-Toot, Tehsil, Kochi Bazar, and Imambargah Syed Mustafa Shah Qissa Khwani. The locals of the area also set up Sabeels (free stalls of beverages) for the mourners and the public as well.

The teams of security forces, Rescue1122, WSSP and other public departments were present on the occasion to meet any untoward incident.

The different processions of Muharram taken out from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully on Sunday.

The processions were also taken out in Kohat and Parachinar in Kurram districts.

More than eighteen thousand personnel of police and other law enforcing agencies were deployed in different parts of the province including aerial surveillance of the procession routes to maintain law and order.

In Peshawar, about 12 major processions emerged from different imambargahs of the city and peacefully concluded after passing through their traditional routes.

Processions were also taken out from Alamdar Karbala Qissa Khwani, Akhundabad, Syed Alam Shah Jaferi, Malik Khan Rehman, Puran Wali, Garhi Syedabad Wadpaga Sharfi, Mirza Qasim Beg, Syed Haider Shah and Hussainabad.

Mobile phone services remained suspended in the provincial capital on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

City Police Chief Muhammad Ali Ghandapur along with SSP Operation Mansoor Aman supervised the security arrangements at the supreme command post.

In a statement issued after the conclusion of the processions, KP Police Chief Dr. Sana UIlah Abbasi thanked the police, army and civilian administration for ensuring peace during Muharram. He also appreciated the work of Rescue 1122, health and other departments during Muharram.