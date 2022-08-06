Mourning processions taken out on 7th Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Two main mourning processions and 'Zuljinnah' were taken out amid tight security here on Saturday.

Mourners reciting nawha and beating their chest took out the first procession from Jama Masjid Latu Faqir and culminated it peacefully at Imambargah Haider Sherazi after passing through designated routes.

Likewise, another mourning procession appeared from Imambargha Haider Sherazi and ended peacefully at Jama Masjid Latu Faqir after passing through traditional routes.

According to the district police, tight security measures have been made as personnel of law enforcement agencies along with Shia community volunteers, escorted mourners processions.

CCTV cameras have been installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a control room to monitor the movement of participants and to keep a vigil over suspicious elements.

The district had been divided into various sectors with deployment of over 7000 police personnel to maintain peace during Muharram- ul-Haram in the district.

The concerned police officials regularly pay visits to various places and procession routes to review security arrangements and ensure foolproof security.