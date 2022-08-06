UrduPoint.com

Mourning Processions Taken Out On 7th Muharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Mourning processions taken out on 7th Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Two main mourning processions and 'Zuljinnah' were taken out amid tight security here on Saturday.

Mourners reciting nawha and beating their chest took out the first procession from Jama Masjid Latu Faqir and culminated it peacefully at Imambargah Haider Sherazi after passing through designated routes.

Likewise, another mourning procession appeared from Imambargha Haider Sherazi and ended peacefully at Jama Masjid Latu Faqir after passing through traditional routes.

According to the district police, tight security measures have been made as personnel of law enforcement agencies along with Shia community volunteers, escorted mourners processions.

CCTV cameras have been installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a control room to monitor the movement of participants and to keep a vigil over suspicious elements.

The district had been divided into various sectors with deployment of over 7000 police personnel to maintain peace during Muharram- ul-Haram in the district.

The concerned police officials regularly pay visits to various places and procession routes to review security arrangements and ensure foolproof security.

Related Topics

Police Mosque All From

Recent Stories

NA Speaker asked for removal of Raja Riaz as Opp l ..

NA Speaker asked for removal of Raja Riaz as Opp leader

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor H ..

Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral en ..

Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral engagement

2 hours ago
 Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

4 hours ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.