Mourning Processions Taken Out On 7th Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Two main mourning processions and 'Zuljinnah' were taken out amid tight security in connection with 7th Muharram here on Wednesday.

Mourners reciting 'noha' took out the first procession from Jamia Masjid Latu Faqir and culminated peacefully at Imambargah Haider Sherazi after passing through designated routes.

Likewise, another mourning procession appeared from Imambargha Haider Sherazi and ended peacefully at Jama Masjid Latu Faqir after passing through traditional routes.

Caretaker provincial minister Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria, Syed Sajjad Hussain Shah Shirazi, Syed Tajumal Hussain Shah Shirazi, President of Anjuman Tuwalian Syed Tanveer Hussain Shah and Syed Hussain Ali Kazmi also were also present on the occasion.

Tight security measures were made as personnel of law enforcement agencies along with Shia community volunteers, escorted the mourners in processions.

CCTV cameras were installed along with all the routes of processions besides establishing a control room to monitor the movement of participants and to keep an eye on suspicious elements.

The district had been divided into various sectors with the deployment of a large number of police personnel to maintain peace during Muharram ul Haram.

The concerned police officials were regularly paying visits to various places and procession routes to review security arrangements and ensure foolproof security.

At the end of both the processions, special prayers were offered for the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians and for the security and prosperity of the country and the nation.

They also prayed for peace during Muharram ul Haram, especially in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan Ali Kazmi Anjuman Mosque All From Muharram

