MoUs inked between SCCI, FIO to ensure prompt relief to business community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A memorandum of understanding (MoUs) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), meant to promote joint collaboration, especially to take prompt actions and redressal of business community complaints.

The agreement was signed by SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Islamabad, Dr Khawar Jamil during a ceremony held here at the Chamber's House on Friday.

On the occasion, the SCCI's Senior Vice President Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice president Javed Akhtar, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, Industrialists Association Hayatabad Peshawar president Malik Imran Ishaq, vice president PAJCCI Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Advisor/ Incharge Islamabad/Peshawar Ms Riffat Shaheen Qazi, Advisor/Incharge Lahore Abdul Basit, Incharge/Advisor Multan Muhammad Azam Joiya, DG FIO Secretariat Karachi Mubashir Naeem Siddique, Incharge Administration Peshawar Shoaib Ahmad Siddique were present.

The meeting was also attended by the chamber's executive members Naeem Qasmi, S Minhajuddin and Ihsanullah, Fahad Amin, Ishtiaq Ali, Syed Aftab Hayat along President Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peshawar Shahida Perveen, SVP Aleena Khalid, VP Saima Amajd, the women's chamber members, industrialists and traders.

Hasnain Khurshid while addressing the function stressed the need for strengthening collaboration with the Federal Insurance Ombudsman office. He informed the business community has faced insurance related issues.

He urged the FIO office to take pragmatic steps to promptly re-address grievances of the business community and provide them relief.

On the occasion, Mr Khurshid suggested the SCCI's IFC/Web portal should be directly linked with the Federal Insurance Ombudsman Office Islamabad.

Dr Khawar Jameel, on the occasion, fully agreed with the SCCI proposals and he also flouted a proposal for formation of a joint committee between FIO and SCCI as well as appointment of an official of the chamber as focal person to take up issues and complaints of the business community on daily basis and relief them promptly.

The chamber's president emphasized the need for early release of outstanding dues of the business community by the insurance companies to ease their economic owes. He suggested the establishment of a central database system.

Hasnain Khurshid urged the FIO to implement the SCCI's recommendations to provide swift relief to the traders' community.

Later, Dr Khawar Jamil while speaking on the occasion assured the business community to take instant actions on their complaints and provide them relief at every level.

He enlightened the participants about the significance and key functions of the FIO office and asked the business community to approach his office to take prompt actions on their complaints.

Dr Khawar said that FIO had ensured releases over Rs2billion payments through banks to affectees since the last two to three years, which is a major achievement of this organisation.

He informed that as many as 1800 complaints had been registered in 2019, which were gradually increased by 3000 complaints and 3,800 in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

He added the huge backlog of cases/complaints occurred owing to the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic.

The FIO said the reforms process had been initiated, which was producing positive results and ensuring quick relief to complaints.

Ghazanfar Bilour during his speech pointed out that public and private insurance companies had been looting people by using various tactics through means of commercial banks.

He urged the FIO office to take actions against the mafia involved in this illegal business and provide business community prompt relief.