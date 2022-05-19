MoUs inked for promotion of research activities for female students

The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Thursday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various public and private sector departments to promote research activities for female students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Thursday signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various public and private sector departments to promote research activities for female students.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor SBBWU Dr Naseem Akhtar said, "These MoUs are meant to facilitate students of the university in getting internships and grants for research activities, securing scholarships under exchange programmes and other educational activities".

Director ORIC Hina Karamat signed the MoUs with Ali A Bhatti, Director Alliance Francaise de Islamabad, Dr Jibran Ali Khan, Director Socio-Engineering Technology (SET) and Asif Raza of Aryan Air Services.

Registrar SBBWU Alam Zaib Khan, business Development Manager of Aryan Abbas, Executive Director SET Dr Soniya Salim and Chief Technology Officer of SET Asad Raza were also present on the occasion.