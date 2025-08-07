MoUs signed between Pakistan & Iran as historic milestone: Bilal Kakar

Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar has described the recent signing of 12 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Iran as a historic milestone

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade, Bilal Khan Kakar has described the recent signing of 12 agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Iran as a historic milestone.

He said these agreements will not only further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries but will also significantly boost economic, trade, and social activities in Balochistan.

In his statement, Kakar said that the agreements include barter trade facilities, increased export quotas for agricultural products, activation of border markets, and removal of trade barriers, all of which will create new employment and business opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

He noted that the export of rice, fruits, and meat to Iran will directly benefit local farmers, traders, and industrialists.

He further stated that border markets, logistics centers, and free economic zones will generate thousands of new jobs, while the development of transport and logistics infrastructure will be accelerated.

Upgrading of the Quetta–Zahedan railway track, construction of new roads, establishment of cold storage facilities, and improvement of customs systems will greatly enhance Balochistan’s trade importance.

According to Kakar, the establishment of joint economic zones between Iran and Pakistan will open vast investment opportunities in energy, minerals, agriculture, and the textile sector in Balochistan.

The agreements will also help promote tourism and cultural exchanges, while Iran’s Silk Road initiative and the Gwadar–Chabahar cooperation could transform Balochistan into a vital trade bridge linking South Asia, the middle East, and Central Asia, he said.

He emphasized that the people, government, and private sector of Balochistan must work together with a coordinated strategy and swift action to fully capitalize on these opportunities so that effective implementation of the agreements can make Balochistan an economically empowered, stable, and prosperous region.