Mouthwatering Chappli Kababs attract Peshawarties in rainy weather in droves

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Chappli Kababs, a delectable food of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here Sunday attracted food lovers in droves following heavy torrential rain lashing the province since past Thursday night.

Chappli Kababs' outlets at Firdus, Warsak Road, Ring Road, Qissa Khwani, Fawara Chowk in cantonment, board bazaar and Namak Mandi in Peshawar are flooded with foodies on Sunday, enjoying the mouthwatering spicy cuisine of Khyber Pakthunkhwa with different sauces, salad, yogurt and Qehwa (green tea) amid cold breeze that turned weather chilly in the province.

So as many customers are seen taking its parcels to keep their loved ones warm at homes during rainy weather.

"In a rains and snowfalls weather, Chappli Kabab is my favourite food as it keep me warm and healthy," said Riazul Haq, a former PST teacher while talking to APP at Qissa Khwani bazzar where he was enjoying the delectable cuisine with traditional Qehwa along with friends.

Inspite of significant increase in its prices in Peshawar, great rush of buyers are being witnessed on shops of Chappli Kabab at Qissa Khwani where its sale continued till late night.

Against fixation of Rs550 per kilogram official rate, the commodity is being sold on Rs800 to Rs900 per KG that needed to be checked by the district administration, he added.

Chappli Kabab’s history dated back to Mughals era as they had great influence on culture, art, architecture and foods in subcontinent.

Derived its Chapli name from Pashto word Chaprikh means ‘flat’, this key dish of Peshawar-origin had gradually expanded to other provinces of Pakistan even beyond borders. This traditional food item figures high on hotels and restaurants’ menus in south Asian countries including Pakistan.

The hotels and restaurants' business dealing with food services of Chappli Kabab, grilled fish, Peshawari Polao, Chikens Achar, Haleem, Nehari, Panchay, Baryani and others shined in Peshawar where people are being seen in front of these shops in substantial numbers to enjoy these delicious traditional food with their loved ones at homes.

In Peshawar, there are about 300 famous outlets of Chappli Kabab mostly located in Firdus, Nothia, Sikandarpura, Warsak Road, Bakhshi Pul, Taru Jaba and Qissa Khwani which are catering the requirements of people.

New myriad shops were opened to attract foodies in these areas tasting the tantalizing aroma of Chappli Kabab, grilled fish, Peshawari rice polao, Paye and others dishes in a relaxed environment.

More than 1,500 small chappli kebab shops in and around Peshawar city are also existed fulfilling needs of the shoppers.

"Since my childhood, my first choice is chappli kabab because it is simple and cost-efficient dish with lots of taste, flavor and spiciness," Ehtisham Khan, a lecturer of urdu Literature told APP at Namak Mandi.

Enjoying the mouthwatering food with family, he said the south asian countries has over dozens of popular kabab recipes such as shami, boti, seekh, Behari, Dehli, Lahori and Kashmirs but none of them can compete with the world famous Peshawari Chaplli kabab in taste and deliciousness.

Arif Ahmed, owner of famous Jalil Kabab house at Firdus Peshawar told APP that the business of Chappli Kabab get upward boom in Peshawar in rainy days as most people prefer to take these popular dish of subcontinent to home.

"We used minced meat in our Chappli Kabab and once it is rightly crushed by experienced labourers, tomatoes, red chili powder, onions, dry coriander leaves, eggs, ginger, lemon juice, salt, masala and pomegranate seeds go into marinated meat making it more spicy and delicious."

Arif said It takes only 10 to 15 minutes to make a complete Chappli Kabab served with chutney, katchup, salad, yogurt and naan to our customers followed by the famous Peshawari Qehwa.

He said its demands has also increased manifolds during weddings, engagements and haqeeqa parties of the new borns.

Arif demanded of the Provincial Government to provide loans on easy term and condition to traders associated with Chappli Kabab business keeping in view of their financial difficulties following Coronavirus pandemic.

He linked increase of prices of Chappli Kabab with the hike in prices of meat and other necessary ingredients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.