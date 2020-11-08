UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Movement Needing New Charter Every Passing Day Has No Future: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:20 PM

Movement needing new charter every passing day has no future: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that a movement which needs a new charter every passing day has no future.

In a statement Shibli Faraz said it has proved that they do not know what to do, they are moving ahead blindly.

He said that they will not succeed by trying to be-fool the people in lust for power by making a new charter.

He reminded Maulana Fazalur Rehman that those who created the economic crisis, were standing to his right and left, and he should ask them about this.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction, and today the economic indicators were positive.

He asked Maulana Fazalur Rehman if it was not a real constitutional democracy, that he was outside the National Assembly whereas his son was its member.

He also questioned if it was not a constitutional democratic system, then why the opposition parties were contesting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi loses from his home constituency then it is rigging, but if he wins from Lahore then elections were transparent. He said the nation was fed up with political hypocrisy and duplicity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Democracy Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

9 minutes ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

23 minutes ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

38 minutes ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

38 minutes ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

39 minutes ago

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual opens tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.