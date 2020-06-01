UrduPoint.com
Movement Of Nomadic Herds Of Sheep, Cattle Banned

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:24 PM

The district administration has imposed section 144 to ban movement of nomadic herds of sheep and cattle in plantation area across the district

HARRIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration has imposed section 144 to ban movement of nomadic herds of sheep and cattle in plantation area across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Nadeem issued the orders to this effect on Monday, saying the step had been taken to protect plants which had been planted at avenues and roads besides other places of the district under billion Tree Tsunami and Green Pakistan programme.

It said that ban would remain in place for three months period and added that legal action would be taken against violators.

