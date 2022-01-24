UrduPoint.com

Movement Restrictions Imposed In 12 Streets On Increasing COVID-19 Cases

Published January 24, 2022

Movement restrictions imposed in 12 streets on increasing COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The office of the District Health Officer (DHO) on Monday recommended restrictions in movement in 12 streets of Federal capital due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the decision was made in order to avoid the further spread of infection in these streets.

He said that movement restrictions were imposed on the basis of the surveillance activities of the DHO Surveillance Team and COVID-19 test results from public and private labs and hospitals in the federal capital.

He said it was observed that there were more COVID-19 cases in a few streets and added the DHO ICT COVID-19 surveillance teams are in the field for active search in order to ensure the safety of the community and to contain the spread of the virus.

He said that citizens have been asked to ensure strict implementation of wearing face masks, ensuring hand hygiene through hand sanitizer or hand washing, and physical distancing besides restriction of movement.

The movement restrictions were proposed in street 8 and 12, Lane 7, Sector G, DHA-2, street 4, Sector-A, DHA-2, street 21, Sector B, DHA-2, street 91, 95, and 96 of Sector I-8/4, street 57, 59 and 77 of Sector I-8/3, street 49 and 58 of Sector I-8/2, street 55 of Bahria Town Phase-3, street 17 of Bahria Town Phase 4, street 53 of Sector G-10/3, street 30 of Sector G-10/2, street 48 of sector G-6/1-3 and street 72 of sector G-11/2.

