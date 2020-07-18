Movements of people increasing in bazaars for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

As Eid-ul-Adha approaching, despite coronavirus outbreak alert, the movements of people in the bazaars are increasing in the district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :As Eid-ul-Adha approaching, despite coronavirus outbreak alert, the movements of people in the bazaars are increasing in the district.

According to the details, with the arrival of Eid, the rush of people in the city's bazaars and shopping centers is constantly increasing as a large number of people, mostly women and children are buying clothes of their choice and other necessities.

However, the district administration continues to warn the public about the spread of Coronavirus and urged them to follow Standard Operating Procedures regarding the pandemic.