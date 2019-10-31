Movements without ideology, connection with common man remain unpopular: Fawad Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the movement without any ideology and connection with a common man could never gain popularity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the movement without any ideology and connection with a common man could never gain popularity.

The minister stated this in a tweet about Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI-F) march.

The tweet read as "When there is no ideology behind the struggle, marches like of JUI-F are held. No such movement gain popularity which lack connection with a common man and aims at protecting the interests of a certain segment of society keeping behind the national interest. The same is happening with this 'Corrupt Rescue Movement' (Corrupt Bachao Movement)".