- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Movements without ideology, connection with common man remain unpopular: Fawad Chaudhry
Movements Without Ideology, Connection With Common Man Remain Unpopular: Fawad Chaudhry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 07:36 PM
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday said the movement without any ideology and connection with a common man could never gain popularity
The minister stated this in a tweet about Jamiat Ulema e islam (JUI-F) march.
The tweet read as "When there is no ideology behind the struggle, marches like of JUI-F are held. No such movement gain popularity which lack connection with a common man and aims at protecting the interests of a certain segment of society keeping behind the national interest. The same is happening with this 'Corrupt Rescue Movement' (Corrupt Bachao Movement)".