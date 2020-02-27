Moving close to the resolution of Kashmir issue: DG ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says Kashmir issue is now the centre of world’s attention and they are ready to give befitting reply to India against any aggression.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 27th, 2020) Pakistan Armed Forces are ready to give befitting reply to any Indian aggress, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said.

The DG ISPR says that they are aware of every move of their enemy and have eye on their preparation for any attack or aggression.

“We know every apparent and secret move of our enemy and are ready to give befitting reply to India if it commits any aggression,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar.

He has expressed these views while addressing a press conference. The press conference has come at the moment when the entire nation is observing “Surprise Day” to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices to defeat Indian Air Force and capturing Indian Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

“Two jets of the enemy were shot down and their pilot was captured,” said General Iftikhar, adding that the enemy wanted to give them surprise but met with a surprise.

He states that they are advancing close to the resolution of Kashmir issue and the matter is now the centre of world’s attention. India wanted to divert the world’s attention from the issue of Kashmir by its aggressive behavior in the region, he said, adding that its aggressive style was a threat to the regional peace.

He has also recalled the sacrifices of Pakistan armed forces and carried out a successful crackdown against the terrorists. “Matches are being played today in Pakistan is because of the peace,” said Major General Babar Iftikhar.

While addressing the enemies, he has said that give peace a chance and added that if the enemy committed any aggression befitting response will be given to it. The DG also states that Pakistan facilitated the peace process and finally the peace deal between the US and the Taliban. “It all shows that we want peace but it must not be considered our weakness,” he adds.

Babar Iftihar says that there is freedom to the minorities in Pakistan and state has shown its responsibility.