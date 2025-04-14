Moving towards progress with focus on governance, key reforms: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, said on Monday that the government is fully focused on improving governance and addressing major national issues including terrorism, economic recovery, and foreign policy.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that significant progress is being made in all key sectors and the government remains committed to bringing further improvements.

He highlighted that inflation has considerably decreased and electricity prices have also been reduced.

He said that public confidence in Pakistan is growing and this trust will lead to increase investment in the country.

He added that all state institutions are working together with the government to resolve national challenges, and further positive results will follow.