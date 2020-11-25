MOWR sponsors 4 projects to improve ground water recharge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Despite a limited fiscal space available with the Federal government, the ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) is sponsoring four projects specifically aimed at improving ground water recharge particularly in the arid zones of Sindh and Balochistan.

Official sources told APP here on Wednesday that financial outlay of these projects was estimated as Rs 16.3 billion.

These projects included construction of 100 small dams in Tehsil Dobandi, Gulistan, Killa Abdullah and Chaman area Killa Abdullah, 200 Dams in Killa Abdullah, Gulistan and Dobandi Tehsils, Killa Abdullah, Baghi delay action dam, district Nushki and small s torage dams, delay action dams, Recharge Weirs and I.

S.S.O Barrier in Sindh.

Moreover, National Water Policy recommended that the investment in groundwater recharge schemes should be given due priority.

Besides the said projects, the ministry is sponsoring 60 projects of small, medium and large dams.

The stored water in these dams, once released for irrigation will contribute towards groundwater recharge by means of conveyance through irrigation channels and during application in the fields.

The estimated financial outlay of these projects is Rs. 496.951 billion which would ensure groundwater recharge as an incidental outcome of the said investment in the overall water sector, they said.