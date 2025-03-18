MoWR strives for water security with major infrastructure push during last year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) In a bid to secure the nation's water future, the Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) is actively working to develop the country’s water and hydropower resources that will address current and future water shortages and meet the growing demand for renewable energy.

This effort is in line with the National Water Policy and involves a collaborative approach with various stakeholders, leveraging technology and innovation.

According to official documents, the country was facing a shortage of irrigation water in its existing canal systems feeding 45 million acres of land. To combat this, two major dam projects—Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams—were launched in 2018, aiming to improve water supply and generate hydropower. These projects, along with ongoing efforts to enhance water infrastructure, are vital as the country grapples with regional water shortages, seasonal changes, and the effects of climate change.

Despite the challenges, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) & MoWR have taken significant steps to improve both water supply systems and hydropower infrastructure. The government is continuing to invest in infrastructure and energy generation to keep pace with the growing needs of the population and the economy.

Water security remains a top priority for the government, with the Ministry of Water Resources overseeing 70 water and hydropower projects worth Rs. 4.4 trillion. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Rs. 142.588 billion has been allocated to water sector projects, while Rs. 42.01 billion will support hydropower initiatives. These efforts aim to increase the country’s water storage capacity by 8 million acre-feet (MAF) and generate 6,600 MW of hydropower. Noteworthy developments include the introduction of a real-time monitoring system for river flows to better manage water resources in the Indus Basin. International collaborations with countries like Türkiye, Russia, and Hungary are also advancing Pakistan's water management and hydropower capabilities.

Significant progress is being made on key infrastructure projects like the Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, with physical progress reaching 17.

12% and 37.19%, respectively. The Diamer Basha Dam will add 6.4 MAF of water storage and generate 18 billion units of electricity, while the Mohmand Dam will produce 800 MW of hydropower. The Dasu Hydropower Project, once completed, will provide 12 billion units of affordable electricity annually. Other significant projects, like the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), are designed to improve water access in urban areas.

The Federal Flood Commission is also updating the National Flood Protection Plan based on lessons learned from the 2022 floods, aiming to enhance flood management in the region.

The Ministry’s total development budget for the current fiscal year stands at Rs. 343.8 billion, with a substantial portion directed towards water resource management and hydropower development.

The government’s investments in water and hydropower projects are crucial for achieving long-term water security in Pakistan. Partnerships with international organizations are strengthening efforts, while major dam projects like Diamer Basha, Mohmand, and Dasu are advancing, offering benefits such as hydroelectric power, better livelihoods, and agricultural growth. The ongoing projects also provide employment, improve local economies, and promote better living standards for communities near these developments.

In addition to technical advancements, MoWR and WAPDA are engaging the public through media campaigns and community outreach, ensuring updates on water and hydropower initiatives. Additionally, the Federal Flood Commission works to raise awareness about flood-related issues, while media coverage highlights efforts to balance energy production and environmental sustainability.

Specific projects like the Diamer Basha Dam have included exposure visits, medical camps, educational initiatives, and job schemes, engaged local communities and raising awareness. Similarly, Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower projects have implemented confidence-building measures (CBMs) for local communities, including free medical camps, vocational training, and infrastructure development.