MP UK urges world to break silence on Kashmir issue

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The Member of Parliament UK Muhammad Afzal Khan Saturday asked the world community to break silence on the Kashmir dispute and come forward to halt the Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

"The attitude of the international community towards the Kashmir issue is very disappointing", he regretted while talking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

He said every Western country is expressing concern about the Russia-Ukraine conflict but is not paying attention to Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The permanent members of the UNSC and the civilized world must play a role to ensure the smooth implementation of the UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute, he stressed.

He said the non-implementation of UN resolutions is a question mark on the credibility of the United Nations.